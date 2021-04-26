"Why are we here tonight? Tonight we are here for the understanding of these draft boundary changes and want feedback," Spokane Public School's assistant superintendent, Mark Anderson stated.
SPS held a two hour long meeting Monday evening walking parents and students through their goal of building three new middle schools in three years, and why.
Here is our breakdown for you.
Why is SPS re-arranging school boundaries at all?
"This is one reason we are changing boundaries to accommodate smaller class sizes to kind of right size our schools for enough space and then number two reason is we are starting to grow in Spokane student population wise," Anderson said.
SPS added, Spokane is one of the hottest housing markets at the moment...And that's reflected in our school system.
Next, how will these boundaries be decided?
SPS's boundary study committee used these main guidelines while working on the current boundary model.
They look at things like communication and process, diversity, legacy, neighborhoods, school quality, and transportation to find the best suited option for everyone.
"Communication and process is no more important than diversity or legacy or neighborhood it is just part o fit- it should be recognized that some of things will be in conflict with one another. If you're neighborhood isn't diverse, your school wont be diverse especially if we are keeping kids as close to their neighborhoods as we know how," consultant for the school district, Harium Martin-Morris said.
Which brings us to a popular question according to Spokane Public Schools:
"Can we use the boundary adjustment process to try to equalize or balance free and reduced lunch status across our schools?," asked Phil Crocker, another consultant for the school district.
It appears the answer is yes, but some people may find themselves farther away from their schools
"We tried multiple ways to redraw and draw order to keep families close to their neighborhood schools and in order to balance the free and reduced this was on the best ways to do it and transportation and proximity to schools was the clear loser in this balance."
The boundary study committee will hold a public hearing on June 2nd.
If you have any questions, you can email boundaries@sps81.org.