Tuesday, there were threats made towards Lewis and Clark High School.
According to Spokane Public School Spokesperson Brian Coddington staff took the threat very seriously and investigated the rumors.
After an investigation, the school could not find any evidence of a threat or any kind of substantive threat.
No lock down was issued. The threat turned out not to be true.
A statement that was sent out to families reads:
"I wanted to let you know that this afternoon we investigated student reports of a rumored school threat. We interviewed all students who had heard the rumor, tracked down all parties who reportedly told friends that they had heard the rumor, and researched social media postings about the rumor. We were never able to identify any sort of source of concern or origination of the rumor itself.
We are very glad that students shared what they had heard in this regard; alerting adults to concerning matters is absolutely always the right thing for our students to do. And while in this instance the rumor was very vague and insubstantial, we remain grateful that our students care about one another’s safety so much that they brought it to the attention of school staff.
Please visit with your students about making sure that if they ever see something, they should absolutely say something. We are glad to dispel rumor and address concern as we are able."
