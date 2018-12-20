SPOKANE, Wash. - Richard Pope's concern is one shared by a lot of parents. The use of isolation rooms and whether they should become part of history like paddling students.

"We are aware of the conversation, and we are aware of the discussion. We're taking steps to gather more information, but I really can't discuss the nature of a student's involvement or a student at a school," said Spokane Public Schools Spokesman Brian Coddington.

Coddington is referring to the allegations that Richard Pope is making against Shadle Park High School staff and the school district in several Facebook posts.

KHQ offered Richard Pope the chance to share his side of the story on the record, but he declined. But pope brings up a bigger issue providing for special needs children like his daughter.

Coddington said more funding for those students is a top priority next year. A problem he says stretches across the state.

"Our asking of the state legislature is to make sure they're fully funding special education. giving us the resources both staff and physical tools to be able to adequately and fully support the needs of a special education student."

One of the questions Pope raises in his Facebook post is the use of an un-padded isolation room in Shadle's Autism Behavior Learning Environment. Currently, the district has two of them one at Shadle Park and the other one at Lewis and Clark High School.

The rooms are used nationwide with the goal to help the student return to a calm state, so they are no longer a danger to themselves or others. This year alone the isolation rooms have been used 2,500 times by a total of 200 students.

"So we use those time-out rooms as a last resort. One of the tools available and it's really used to be able to remove a student from a situation that has overstimulation, or there's a lot happening in the room," said Coddington.

That's actually down from four years ago when they were used 3,500 times. Pope claims that there was no padding on in the room that his daughter was being held in and that is something Coddington said they are working on.

"Some of them a lot of them are padded. Shadle Park's is not so we are adding padding to that particular building that facility there."