SPS not anticipating on recalling a significant portion of 325 layoff notices

SPOKANE - The Washington State Legislature passed a new budget Sunday night but despite a major increase in school funding, it might not be enough to save hundreds of educators jobs in Spokane.
The Spokane Public School District told KHQ it doesn't anticipate on recalling a major amount of the 325 layoff notices handed to employees for the 2019-2020 school year.
"We've tried to be transparent all the way along and we still think that's a pretty fair number," said district spokesperson Brian Coddington. "Of course, things are subject to change as we know more information, but based on what we're hearing early on and what we think we understand, we think that number is still fairly accurate."
Coddington said there are some variables with Employee Benefits Program, Special Education Funding and class size funding that could have a small effect on the final budget.
Coddington did say that the budget won't be finalized for another 4 months.
"None of these things are finalized until the board actually votes and authorizes a budget in late August. They have until the end of August to do that. So, the board will take its time to gather the information to really understand what happened with the state legislature last night."