The Spokane Public Schools Nutrition Services Department is feeling the effects of the district’s ongoing budget battle.
The department told our partners at the Spokesman-Review that layoffs have posed a challenge for its mission, but it is adapting. SPS says it will change menus less often in an attempt to cut costs. Nutrition Services director Doug Wordell says the department is working to find new ways to add healthy ingredients and ensure students have the food they need to focus at school.
“Kids don’t have to be frustrated or worried about where their meal is going to come from, and kids can just focus on learning,” Wordell said. “When you have a child that was hoping to get a meal and didn’t have a complete meal and felt left out, that’s no fun for learning.”
Wordell says the department is has some exciting changes in the works, even in the face of the budget battle. One change is the addition of several fruit smoothies to school menus. He says they’re also celebrating some other successes. Wordell says the district’s summer meal program, which concludes on Friday, served almost 100,000 meals to hungry kids in the area this year.
Parents who need assistance feeding their children during the school year can consider the district’s free and reduced meal program. More information about the program and a link to the application is available here. The school board is expected to vote on the final budget on Wednesday, August 14.