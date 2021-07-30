SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools hired a third party investigator to investigate a complaint from a mother of two half-black students who were disturbed after being assigned to clean cotton as part of a class assignment.
In the complaint, the mother of the twin girls was shocked to hear that Principal Assistant Taylor Skidmore suggested the girls be 'segregated' from the class so they didn't have to be around their 'white teacher.'
The complaint was made public by ACLU of Washington. The girls' mother demanded that Skidmore be removed.
The investigator interviewed the staff involved and the majority of the students in class that day.
She confirmed each student in class was given a piece of cotton to clean and that the intent was to experience the difficulty of cotton cleaning before the invention of the cotton gin.
Additionally, it was confirmed that the classed discussed the historical consequences of not cleaning the cotton well enough, which included discussing that enslaved people would have been beaten or whipped.
"The reality is that the lesson was extremely hard for these 13-year-old Black students to process without warning and with the added element of insensitive classmates and lack of attunement," the investigator said. "For Mrs. Schwartzenberger, who is a veteran teacher, this lesson was routine and, therefore, she may not have been processing the connections students were making in what was being said or that this was, as far as these girls were concerned, the replication of a “slave experience.”
Interviews with the students and staff found that at least two students said "they would hate to have been slaves and/or Black and would have 'killed' themselves." and that the teacher was unaware of these comments.
After looking into the interactions between the girls' mother and Principal Assistant Skidmore, the investigation found that his reaction to the situation was to defend Schartzenberger and initially to deny the cotton cleaning activity ever occurred.
The investigator said while it wasn't confirmed whether Skidmore used the word "segregate," he did offer to pull the girls out of class as an interim solution.
Conclusively, the investigator did not find evidence that Mrs. Schartzenberger intended to harm the girls. She noted that the girls had missed a few classes prior to that lesson and were clearly unprepared for the material.
On top of that, the girls were the only black students in class that day and were emotionally overwhelmed when "discussing an incredibly painful chapter of U.S. history and the enslavement of their ancestors without context or warning."
In a statement, SPS said that they will be hosting a panel in August to discuss the improvements they've made and how they can continue to improve their equity work.
Read the full report investigation report here.