SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools released a statement Tuesday evening following the guilty verdict of ex-cop Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.
The district is encouraging students to connect with their school counselors to help process emotions surrounding the trial.
In the statement they wrote, "as we stated in June, our district is committed to living our vision statement of 'Excellence for Everyone' by first acknowledging that everyone in our system has not experienced this equitably and that the current events unfolding across our nation are highlighting the need for change across all systems."
Read the full statement here:
"As we process today’s events, Spokane Public Schools would like to acknowledge this moment in time and the impact felt by our students and employees. We encourage those who may want to process their emotions surrounding this event to connect with their school counselors.
As we stated in June, our district is committed to living our vision statement of “Excellence for Everyone” by first acknowledging that everyone in our system has not experienced this equitably and that the current events unfolding across our nation are highlighting the need for change across all systems.
We will continue our commitment to put our vision of excellence for everyone into practice with measurable action steps for systemic change. We would like to thank our employees, students, parents and community partners for walking alongside us on this journey. Although this very important work is not easy and has even been uncomfortable at times, we are thankful for strengthened relationships. Let’s continue to support each other on this journey, as what affects one of us affects all of us."