School is out for the summer, but Spokane Public Schools students still have some school bus registration deadlines coming up.
SPS says students who want to ride the bus next year need to register to ride by July 1. SPS says this registration deadline will affect kids in 6th-11th grade. Students who sign up by the deadline will be set to ride the bus for the 2019-2020 school year.
Community members can help out by driving school buses for those students. Durham School Services is currently accepting applications for new bus drivers. Drivers must be at least 21 years old and complete training before becoming a professional school bus driver.
Parents of SPS students can register their kids to ride the bus here. More information about job postings for Durham School Services are available here.