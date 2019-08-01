SPOKANE, Wash. - According to a spokesperson with Spokane Public Schools, the district will likely hire an interim Director of Safety, Risk Management and Transportation, after the man they originally chose for the job resigned following abuse allegations.
Santos Picacio, 46, resigned after being confronted with allegations he abused his wife and suffers from long-term mental health and substance abuse issues.
Director of Community Relations and Communications for SPS, Brian Coddington, told KHQ the district is not sure if the interim position will be filled before the start of the school year, but that they have a plan in place in the event that doesn't happen.
"We have people in those particular role that can manage the risk management piece, that can manage the public safety piece, and that can manage the transportation piece of it," he said.
Coddington says the district plans on finding a new, permanent security chief, but that it could take a few months.
This story is developing and will be updated.