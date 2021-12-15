SPOKANE, Wash. - "I love it!" One Spokane student is taking virtual learning to a whole new level. She can be in the classroom from her home.
4th grade student Madelyn loves her classroom -- but she hasn't physically been inside it.
That's because she attends class at Madison Elementary through a robot.
"Before the robot we were just sending the work home, but she wasn't able to participate in our community. With the robot, she is totally apart of it. It makes a big difference," said Joanna Constantine, 4th grade teacher.
Madelyn has cerebral palsy, making virtual learning the safest option:
"The concerns for her safety, being fragile and COVID, we had to get creative," said Heather Holter, Principal at Madison Elementary.
So Holter, Madelyn's mom, Mrs. Constantine, and the Wishing Star Foundation worked together to find a solution.
Holter said Spokane Public Schools offers fully online school, but:
"What that would have meant for her is she would be with strangers in the online classroom. We knew we needed her back with those kids so they were really willing, whatever it takes," said Holter.
So now, with the help of the robot, Madelyn can be with her friends and participate in everything.
"The kids absolutely love it. Madelyn is always smiling, she is a great addition to the class every day," said Constantine.
Madelyn was given this robot through the Wishing Star Foundation less than two weeks ago.
The idea came from her teacher, Mrs. Constatine, whose daughter is also a part of the Wishing Star Foundation.
"I said hey, I saw this robot that can go into the classroom so Madelyn can still be here without the concerns," said Constantine.
Madelyn can control the robot easily from home.
"It's very simple. The kids catch on right away, it's like gaming on a laptop," said Cindy Guthrie-Tripp with the Wishing Star Foundation.
The other students love having Madelyn back in the classroom.
"The class, is like oh Madelyn's here, or Madelyn is having trouble, they are very attentive," said Constantine.
Constantine said the students even help her guide the robot.
This is a big change from the beginning of the year, when Madelyn simply had her work sent home-- but everyone loves this new device, from Madelyn, to her classmates, to her teacher, to her mom.
Madelyn is the first in the region to use this device.
The Wishing Star Foundation said they have 4 other robots ready to use too.
If you know a child with a long-term illness that could benefit from something like this, you can submit them to be a wish kid on their website.
To learn more about the foundation, click HERE.