School is out for the summer, but Spokane parents who are worried about feeding their children aren’t losing access to school lunches.
Program leaders say the Spokane Public Schools summer meal program runs on federal funds and is for kids up to eighteen years old. The goal is to help them get healthy breakfasts and lunches during the summer months. SPS says the program is growing, and there are more than 40 different places to get meals this summer.
Organizers expect to hand out about 110,000 meals to hungry kids in the area between June and August. SPS director of nutrition services Doug Wordell says it’s a great program for the kids, and he’s heard powerful stories about how it helps their parents. One mother told him it was a game-changer for her family.
“She shared she could afford new shoes and pants for her kids because of the money she was able to save during the summer on the summer meal program,” Wordell said. “Her kids got a great experience, she was able to save on her family budget and it was just really meaningful.”
Wordell says the meals are strictly for the kids, but parents are welcome to accompany them. He says parents don’t need to worry about registering their children. They can simply show up and enjoy a healthy meal.
The program is running now and will continue through mid-August. A full list of program locations in Spokane is available here.