SPS superintendent finalist for position with Scottsdale Unified School District

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Public Schools Superintendent is a candidate for a superintendent position in Scottsdale, AZ.
According to the Scottsdale Unified School District, Dr. Shelley Redinger is among the three finalists for the position.
According to Spokane Public Schools, Dr. Redinger has been with SPS since the summer of 2012. She has previously worked as a superintendent in Sandy, Oregon and Fredericksburg, Virginia.
In a statement to KHQ, Dr. Redinger wrote:
"My husband has been eager to continue his mechanical engineering career and with the district doing well and my son finishing up high school next year, the next couple of years are a good window for us to explore other opportunities. While I am not eager to leave SPS or the Spokane community, I believe the district has great momentum and will continue to achieve great things if I do move on."
According to the Scottsdale Unified School District, interviews will take place on February 21.
