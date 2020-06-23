Tuesday night, Spokane Public Schools announced that Superintendent Dr. Shelley Redinger is officially leaving the school district.
According to SPS, Dr. Redinger has taken the superintendent position at the Richland School District in the Tri-Cities.
“I am grateful to the team at Spokane Public Schools and to the Spokane community for the collaboration and support I have experienced here," Dr. Redinger said. "I know Spokane has a bright future and I look forward to continuing to advocate for education in eastern Washington in my new position in Richland.”
School Board President Jerrall Haynes they are evaluating options as they look for a replacement.
Dr. Redinger spent eight years with SPS.
