SPOKANE, Wash. - For the first time in 40 years, Spokane Public Schools are redrawing their boundaries as middle schools move to a 6th through 8th grade model.
Previously, middle schools in the district were only two grades, 7th and 8th. The boundary shift is also due to three new middle schools that were built to help ease overcrowding.
SPS is using multiple guidelines to redraw the boundaries including, communication, diversity, legacy, neighborhoods, school quality and transpiration.
The SPS School Board will hold a public hearing Wednesday, June 2 at 5:30 p.m. on the final proposed boundary adjustments.
Questions and comments can be shared with the boundary committee at boundaries@sps81.org.
You can register to attend the virtual meeting here.