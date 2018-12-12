SPOKANE, Wash. - In a 4-1 vote Wednesday night, the Spokane Public School Board voted to keep Joe Albi Stadium at its current location.
While the stadium location won't be changed, the size will be decreased from 30,000 to 5,000 seats and it will be renovated.
In an advisory vote in November, the majority of voters had been in favor of using the current site rather than the proposed downtown location on the north bank of the Spokane River.
The stadium is budgeted to cost $31 million.
