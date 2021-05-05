SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Public School Board voted 'yes' on building the proposed downtown stadium instead of remodeling Joe Albi.
The new proposal calls for the new stadium to be built on Boone Avenue. The proposal would also save the school district $17 million by outsourcing the operations of the stadium to the Spokane Public Facilities District.
The results from a recent Thought Exchange survey from SPS found that most of the people who filled out the survey are in favor of the downtown Stadium Proposal.
A survey from Downtown Spokane Partnership (DSP) shows the new stadium would add $11.4 million annually to the economy while Albi would only bring in $1.3 million.
The initial proposal to build a downtown stadium instead of one at Joe Albi came from DSP and the United Soccer League.
The downtown stadium will become the home to SPS football and the home to a professional soccer team.