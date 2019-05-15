640 sq. ft. collapsing shack on the market in San Francisco for $2.5M

Sky-high real estate in San Francisco is reaching new heights as a collapsing shack is selling for millions.
The 640-square-foot home is falling apart and is unsafe to enter, but it just hit the market for $2.5 million dollars. That’s about $3900 a square foot, more than triple the city's average.
The seller justifies high price tag for the homes’ great location and views of the San Francisco Bay. Interested buyers agree as many want to tear down the current home and rebuild.
The real estate agent says it won't be on the market long.
"We do have a lot of interest and parties circling around and I think it's going to sell very soon."
The median home price in San Francisco is currently $1.3 million.