Something extra is being added to patrol cars in a Massachusetts town.
Five-year-old Liam Soares wants to put a smile in every child's face that may have an encounter with a police officer.
The effort is called "Squad Buddies."
Liam says lots of kids his age are afraid of police officers and wants to change that.
Instead of going home after school to play and do homework, Liam shops for toys with his own money.
His goal is to fill the trunks of squad cars with stuffed animals to give kids something soft during a hard situation.
"For no kids to get scared of the policeman," Liam said about the goals of Squad Buddies.
Liam's mother has created a GoFundMe page for those who want to help him raise money for Squad Buddies.
"We've actually heard a couple of stories where the child was afraid of them or wouldn't talk to them and they give them the stuffed animal and then they're all excited and accept them better," Dianne Soares said.
