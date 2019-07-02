UPDATE: July 2, 2019 at 5:17 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Waterville, Mansfield and Farmer, WA until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
Flash Flood Warning including Waterville WA, Mansfield WA, Farmer WA until 8:00 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/GvP2KqPDbB— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 2, 2019
UPDATE: JULY 2, 2019
Washington Department of Transportation says State Route 97A is closed at milepost 218 just north of Entiat and milepost 223 at State Route 971 jsut south of Chelan due to a mudslide.
WSDOT crews are currently no estimated time for reopening.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
State Route 97A is closed at milepost 220 North of Entiat in Chelan County because of an active mudslide.
According to Washington State Trooper John Bryant, mud and debris are covering around 30 to 40 yards of the roadway. Debris and mud is up to a couple feet in some spots.
SR97A MP220 Roadway now CLOSED due to mud slide. Worst area is a couple of feet deep covering 30-40 yards. Both a dump truck and a U-Haul truck are stuck. Railroad tracks off the far edge of the roadway are also buried. pic.twitter.com/ZvCbhKrdl0— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) July 2, 2019
A dump truck and a U-Haul truck are both stuck in the mudslide.
A nearby railroad track off the far edge of the roadway is also partially buried.