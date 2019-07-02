PHOTO: Two trucks are stuck in a mud slide covering SR-97A North of Entiat, roadway closed

Courtesy: @wspd6pio

UPDATE: July 2, 2019 at 5:17 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Waterville, Mansfield and Farmer, WA until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

UPDATE: JULY 2, 2019

Washington Department of Transportation says State Route 97A is closed at milepost 218 just north of Entiat and milepost 223 at State Route 971 jsut south of Chelan due to a mudslide.

WSDOT crews are currently no estimated time for reopening.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

State Route 97A is closed at milepost 220 North of Entiat in Chelan County because of an active mudslide.

According to Washington State Trooper John Bryant, mud and debris are covering around 30 to 40 yards of the roadway. Debris and mud is up to a couple feet in some spots.

A dump truck and a U-Haul truck are both stuck in the mudslide.

A nearby railroad track off the far edge of the roadway is also partially buried.

