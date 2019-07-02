UPDATE: July 2, 2019 at 8:10 p.m.
The Washington Department of Transportation is reporting that State Route 97A will reamin closed overnight in both directions following a mudslide early Tuesday afternoon. WSDOT has expanded the closure.
State Route 97A is now closed from Northbound milepost 218 to Southbound milepost 233.
WSDOT has set up barricades on the roadway to prevent traffic from moving through the debris-covered roadway.
Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant tweeted out a reminder, telling everyone to avoid the area or risk a fine if they cross barricades without permission.
#UPDATE: Roadway will remain closed OVERNIGHT. @wsdot is setting up unattended barricades Northbound MP218 and Southbound MP233. As a friendly reminder, you risk a citation/fine for going around barricades without permission/escort. #SafetyFirst https://t.co/vEyZNfuHLM— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) July 3, 2019
UPDATE: July 2, 2019 at 5:17 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Waterville, Mansfield and Farmer, WA until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
Flash Flood Warning including Waterville WA, Mansfield WA, Farmer WA until 8:00 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/GvP2KqPDbB— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 2, 2019
UPDATE: JULY 2, 2019
Washington Department of Transportation says State Route 97A is closed at milepost 218 just north of Entiat and milepost 223 at State Route 971 just south of Chelan due to a mudslide.
WSDOT crews are currently no estimated time for reopening.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
State Route 97A is closed at milepost 220 North of Entiat in Chelan County because of an active mudslide.
According to Washington State Trooper John Bryant, mud and debris are covering around 30 to 40 yards of the roadway. Debris and mud is up to a couple feet in some spots.
SR97A MP220 Roadway now CLOSED due to mud slide. Worst area is a couple of feet deep covering 30-40 yards. Both a dump truck and a U-Haul truck are stuck. Railroad tracks off the far edge of the roadway are also buried. pic.twitter.com/ZvCbhKrdl0— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) July 2, 2019
A dump truck and a U-Haul truck are both stuck in the mudslide.
A nearby railroad track off the far edge of the roadway is also partially buried.