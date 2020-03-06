Update: Deputies have detained two people after a pursuit including shots fired led to a standoff at a Spokane Valley apartment Friday morning.
SR-27 was closed around 5 a.m. Friday due to the standoff.
The scene is beginning to clear, as SWAT crews have departed and police are beginning to leave the scene. SR-27 and Pines Rd. have reopened.
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - State Route 27 has been shut down in Spokane Valley at the request of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office due to an armed suspect in an apartment in the area Friday morning.
The suspect was involved in a pursuit with Coeur d'Alene Tribal Police and shots were fired by the suspect. SWAT is en route, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Washington Department of Transportation has closed SR-27 at Marietta and Mirabeau Pkwy.
KHQ's Stephanie Stevenson is at the scene and says at least a dozen deputies have their weapons drawn towards an apartment complex off Pines Rd. & Marietta.
The East Valley School District says all schools will run 90 minutes later due to the police activity. EVSD says to follow the Monday late-start schedule, and there will be no ECEAP/PS Friday.
