UPDATED ON SEPTEMBER 3, 2019 at 4:01 PM:
WINTHROP, Wash. - State Route 20 west of Winthrop is back open following a hay fire in Okanogan County, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
WINTHROP, Wash. - State Route 20 is completely shutdown west of Winthrop in Okanogan County due to a hay field fire, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant.
The fire is approximately 3 to 5 acres in size. Travelers in the area can expect delays and are asked to be cautious.
