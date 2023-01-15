SR 195 blocked due to crash involving semi-truck, spilt fuel

COLFAX, Wash. - State Route 195 three miles south of Colfax is blocked due to crash involving a semi truck that's spilling fuel onto the roadway.
According to the Washington State Patrol District 4 PIO, this is a Haz-Mat incident and a long closure is expected. You should avoid the area.
SR 195 three miles south of Colfax is blocked in due to a vehicle vs semi collision. Haz-Mat incident as fuel is spilling into the roadway. Avoid the area. Long closure expected. RS pic.twitter.com/5Pq00EkOFg— District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) January 16, 2023
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.