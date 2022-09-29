Trailer blocking SR-26 near Washtucna

WASTUCNA, Wash. - SR-26 is completely blocked by a semi-trailer near Washtucna, according to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT). 

A detour is in place at SR-21 to the west and SR-260/261 to the east. 

