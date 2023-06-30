SR 26 blocked near Williams Road due to deadly crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - One person is dead following a crash on State Route 26 near Williams Road. 

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash occurred around 1:28 p.m. on June 30.

The roadway is blocked as the investigation continues and you should use alternate routes. It is unknown when the road will reopen at this time. 

