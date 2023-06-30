SR 26 blocked near Williams Road due to deadly crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - One person is dead following a crash on State Route 26 near Williams Road.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash occurred around 1:28 p.m. on June 30.
Adams County Traffic Warning Fatality Collision ; At approximately 1328 hours on June 30, 2023, a two vehicle collision occurred on SR 26 near Williams Road. Roadway blocked use alternative route . Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/zcS1zCcJiF— District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) June 30, 2023
The roadway is blocked as the investigation continues and you should use alternate routes. It is unknown when the road will reopen at this time.