FAIRFIELD, Wash. - A semi versus vehicle collision in Fairfield has the road blocked on State Route 27 and 1st Street.
According to Washinton State Patrol (WSP), the incident is a large response, and the roadway will be blocked for an extended period while crews investigate.
The details of the accident have not been shared at this time, but WSP confirms it is a fatal crash.
Traffic Alert 🚨: State Route 27 and 1st St in Fairfield is blocked by a Semi vs vehicle collision. Please avoid the area. This is a large response incident the roadway will likely be blocked for an extended period for the investigation. Updates to follow. RS— District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) October 9, 2022
