FAIRFIELD, Wash. - A semi versus vehicle collision in Fairfield has the road blocked on State Route 27 and 1st Street.

According to Washinton State Patrol (WSP), the incident is a large response, and the roadway will be blocked for an extended period while crews investigate.

The details of the accident have not been shared at this time, but WSP confirms it is a fatal crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates!

