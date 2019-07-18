fire 2

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cold Creek Fire as closed SR24 from SR241 at Silver Dollar to Hanford Gate, and SR 240 from Hanford Gate to SR 225 to West Richland.

According to the Washington State Department of National Resources, the Cold Creek Fire is burning in Benton County near the Yakima County line.

Right now it is around 1,000 acres.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

