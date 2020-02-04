Update, Feb. 4, 5:30 pm
RITZVILLE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a fatal crash near Ritzville.
According to Trooper J. Sevigney, the crash involved a car and a semi and happened on SR 261 five miles south or Ritzville.
SR 261 is closed at I-90 and SR 26.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - State Route 261 has been closed in both directions following a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, there is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.
The crash happened just south of I-90 near the Love's Travel Stop.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
