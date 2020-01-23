TUM TUM, Wash. - Troopers have SR 291 partially blocked while they investigate a two-car hit-and-run crash.
According to the Washington State Patrol, one driver was transported from the scene with injuries.
There is no word on when the roadway near milepost 28, which is seven miles southwest of Tum Tum, will fully reopen.
The suspect driver has been found.
Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling through the area.
