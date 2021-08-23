SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Regional Emergency Communications (SREC) is now allowing those within the City of Spokane to report crimes that aren't currently in progress on their website.
SREC starting taking online reports earlier in the month for crimes that happened in Spokane, Spokane Valley and unincorporated Spokane. Liberty Lake is coming soon.
Here's the steps to reporting non-current crimes online:
1. Go to: SREC911.org
2. Click on Crime Check and then Online Reporting when it pops up.
3. Scroll down and click on the Spokane Police Department badge.
4. You will then be able to select the type of incident you are reporting.
5. Fill out all of the information when prompted.
6. Once completed, you will be given a temporary report case number until your report has been approved.