SPOKANE, Wash.- During the June 24th City Council Meeting, council members unanimously passed a resolution to terminate the city's participation in the Spokane Regional Emergency Communications.
"We can stop right now and say all the fire and police dispatch employees can be by the city, and the rest can be by SREC," City Council President Ben Stuckart said during the council meeting. "We can sign in inter-local that says we can share technology, no one needs to get laid off, and we will still be providing the same dispatch services."
According to Resolution No. 2019-0035, provided below, the City of Spokane is supportive of a combined emergency communications and dispatch service, however, the council does not believe they have received enough information on the program to join.
The resolution states, the council made several requests for information and did not receive it until months later. The resolution continued on to list other specifics requested, but not fulfilled by the SREC Board.
Overall, the council said they did not feel comfortable with joining SREC.
"We keep asking for answers, we aren't getting answers, and the answers we do get aren't meeting our needs," Stuckart said.
Council members unanimously agreed, voting "yes" to terminate city participation in SREC.
The City of Spokane had a deadline of May 23rd to vote on the resolution but deferred the vote until June 24th.
Despite the vote, the rest of Spokane County, and entities within the area will participate in SREC.
The program is set to begin on Monday, July 1st.
Spokane County Commissioner Al French disagrees with the council's decision, explaining SREC was created to simplify and improve dispatch communications in the case of wide spread emergency.
"For folks that have lived here for a while, back in fire storm and ice storm, first responders in one jurisdiction couldn't talk to ones is other jurisdictions. We were disjointed in how we responded to emergencies," French told KHQ.
SREC is designed to house all dispatch communications within Spokane County, with the new exception of Spokane first responds.
French told KHQ he is confused how the city doesn't have enough information saying they were at all the same meetings he was.
"They were at the table form the beginning, I was there, just like all the rest. It's interesting we get to a point where everyone else agrees, but the City of Spokane," French said.
In a statement, published after the Spokane County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda Hearing, French said,
"The City Council choose to ignore the recommendation of their Mayor and his staff, the Chief Financial Officer, the Police Chief and the Fire Chief. This will result in the citizens of the City of Spokane being left out of a regional system designed to improve public safety."
KHQ reported earlier in the year that the City of Spokane announced layoffs in dispatch communications regardless of the vote to join or abandon SREC.
Ten Spokane Fire Department communication specialists were notified. Those employees were offered new positions with the Spokane Regional Emergency Communications agency. These positions related to services for all the fire districts in the county and to the cities of Medical Lake, Airway Heights and Cheney. Those will now operate under SREC.
Another concern council members addressed was the lack of elected officials on the governing board. Currently the only elected officials are Ozzie Knezovich, Spokane County Sheriff, Spokane County CEO Gerry Gemmill, and Theresa Sanders, City of Spokane City Administrator. All other members are local police or fire chiefs from departments in the county.
Commissioner French explained the reason for this is simple. The governing board was deigned to be ran by the people who are experts in dispatch and emergency communications.
"The ones who run the system are the ones how are the experts and understand it the best, to make the best decision for all, not just a few," French said.
Starting July 1st, SREC will house:
- Spokane County 911
- Spokane County Sheriff's Office
- Spokane Valley Police Department
- Liberty Lake Police Department
- Spokane Valley Fire Department
- Spokane County Fire District 2
- Spokane County Fire District 3
- Spokane County Fire District 4
- Spokane County Fire District 5
- Spokane County Fire District 8
- Spokane County Fire District 9
- Spokane County Fire District 10
- Spokane County Fire District 13
French said that even though the council voted against joining, there will always be room for them to combine with SREC.
"I look forward to working with the new leadership of the Spokane City Council next year. I remain open to the City of Spokane joining the regional system next year," French said.