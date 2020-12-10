SPOKANE, WA- The Spokane Regional Health District is adopting new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that reduces the amount of time people should quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.
While SRHD still recommends quarantining for 14 days after coming in contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive, the new guidance allows for the quarantine period to end after 10 days if the person who is quarantining shows no symptoms and adheres to strict mask and social distancing measures.
SRHD is not recommending reducing the quarantine period down to seven days with a negative test due to "very high incidence rates in the community." They say this guidance will be reviewed every two weeks.
SRHD also says that there is a small chance that people who shorten their quarantine period could transmit the virus to others post-quarantine, so they say it's critical to continue monitoring symptoms through the full two week period.
SRHD says they agree with the Department of Health and CDC that a 14-day quarantine "can impose personal burdens that may affect physical and mental health as well as cause economic hardship." They hope the change in guidelines can both reduce that burden while also keeping the community safe.
