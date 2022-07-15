Spokane, Wash. – Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) is asking the public to avoid contact with wildlife especially sick or dead wild birds or their young. An outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, is impacting wild birds including, but not limited to, Canada geese, snow geese, and raptors across the country and has been found in wild mammals, including a raccoon in Spokane County.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) advises in their online blog that although the spread of HPAI from birds to wild mammals may be concerning, it is not unexpected, as it has happened elsewhere, and not something to panic about. The spread of the virus to humans remains unlikely and very rare.
SRHD officials recommend the following to protect your health:
- Do not touch or handle any sick or dead wildlife and do not attempt to transport them to a veterinarian or your own property for treatment. Moving sick animals can spread the virus to areas where it did not exist before.
- Bird hunters should follow standard safety steps to avoid potential exposure to avian influenza and other viruses or bacteria.
- Chicken, eggs and other poultry and poultry products are safe to eat when properly handled and cooked. Be sure to follow these steps for safer food:
- Wash hands and clean and sanitize work surfaces and equipment before and after contact with raw poultry
- Don’t wash meat, chicken, turkey, or eggs. Washing raw meat, chicken, turkey, or eggs can spread germs to your sink, countertops, and other surfaces in your kitchen. Cooking poultry thoroughly will kill harmful germs
- Separate raw and cooked meat to avoid cross-contamination
- Cook poultry thoroughly to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit
- Keep poultry stored at 40 degrees F or below or, in the freezer at 0 degrees F or below
- Keep an eye on pets to ensure they do not come in contact with dead or sick animals who may have been exposed to HPAI.
Here is how to report both wild and domestic sick and dead birds:
- Use an online form to report sick/dead wild birds suspected of avian influenza to the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife.
- Report sick/dead domestic birds to Washington State Department of Agriculture's Avian Health Program: 1-800-606-3056 or visit Avian Influenza | Washington State Department of Agriculture for more information about how to protect backyard flocks.
