SPOKANE, Wash. - In a statement released by the Spokane Regional Health District, they will be cancelling Wednesday's media briefing and rescheduling the Nov. 11 briefing to Nov. 13.
This cancellation is the first time SRHD has cancelled a briefing since the start of the pandemic. This also comes roughly one week after the firing of public health director, Dr. Bob Lutz, prompting a public outcry for answers.
SRHD is set to host a board meeting on Thursday Nov. 5.
