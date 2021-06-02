UPDATE: 6/2/2021
The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has retracted the death of a 10-year-old after it was included in their daily case metrics on Tuesday.
SRHD said that they were investigating the data after the report was made, and concluded that there was not a death of a child in this age range.
"SRHD is committed to thoroughly investigating case data to ensure accuracy. Because data is reported out on the report date, it should be considered tentative and subject to change while further investigation takes place" said the health district in a statement after they corrected the information.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 6/1/2021
Kelli Hawkins with the Spokane Regional Health District said the child who died of COVID-19 is under investigation. It’s reported to them, on the death certificate as a death either due to COVID or related to COVID, just as every death is.
SRHD takes each of those deaths and investigates them very thoroughly, before making a final determination on cause. So for this child’s particular case: a doctor lists COVID as the cause death or related to the cause of death. So it gets reported to SRHD, and in turn to the public. Then SRHD investigates the death, and if it is confirmed caused by or related to COVID the number won’t change. However, as we saw with the last child who was initially reported dead due to COVID, if SRHD finds that COVID did not play a role in the death, the total death number is changed.
That could happen in this case. It also may be confirmed. How will we know? Well, Kelli may be able to tell us, but most often we notice that the total deaths have gone down by “one”, and we call and she explains that SRHD investigators reversed a death due to COVID.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A child under 10 years old died from COVID-19 last week, according to the Spokane Regional Health District's weekly COVID-19 meeting.
According to Spokane County COVID-19 data, 0-9 year olds make up 5.2% of cases.
During the meeting, it was said that there were 10 new deaths last week.
As of May 28, there are 45,541 total cases in Spokane County. There have been 639 deaths and 2,365 total hospitalizations.