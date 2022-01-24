SPOKANE, Wash. - Phishers stole the personal information of over 1,000 patients from Spokane Regional Health District's database back in December, according to health officials.
An internal investigation into the breach found that the data thieves "previewed" protected health information but did not gain full access or download the documents.
SRHD said no financial information or social security numbers were compromised. They did ask that patients monitor their bank statements and Explanation of Benefits from the insurance companies for fraudulent activity.
The potentially disclosed information:
- First and last name
- Date of birth
- Case number
- Counselor’s name
- Results and dates of urinalysis
- Medication received and date of last dose
- Action taken, if any
The breach came from a phishing email, according to the district. A spokesperson said SRHD stopped the breach and will be reinforcing cyber security training with staff.
SRHD said those who had their data exposed have been notified.
Additional questions or requests for information can be requested through SRHD’s Privacy Officer:
- (509) 324-1439 (Toll free: 800-854-9173)
- prhoades@srhd.org
- Mail to: Spokane Regional Health District - "Attn. Privacy Officer," 1101 W. College Ave. Spokane, WA 99201