Just minutes after the Spokane Regional Health District voted to terminate Dr. Bob Lutz as Spokane Health Officer, 121 Spokane Regional Health District members have submitted a Vote of No Confidence in SRHD Administrative Officer Amelia Clark through their union representative. The notice follows a supermajority vote by the employees.
"She (Administrator Clark) exceeded her lawful authority to make such a decision as it directly violates the Board of Health bylaws," Union representative Suzie Saunders said in an email, "We are now without a functional public health officer in a time when one is needed most. In the resulting chaos, member and community trust in SRHD has plummeted."
"This is not a course of action taken lightly, but is intended as a signal that we believe Ms. Clark has demonstrated, through her actions, that her position as Administrative Officer is untenable," Saunders also said.
Due to the Vote of No Confidence in Clark, the employees are calling on the Board to keep Dr. Lutz as Health Officer, and also terminate Amelia Clark as SRHD's Administrative Officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.