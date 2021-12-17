SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has obtained two Crime Check phone calls made by Spokane Regional Health District Administrator Amelia Clark. Clark called Crime Check to report that her rights were violated after one of her own employees recorded a meeting she was leading, at the Health District offices.
According to a report by The Inlander, Clark was holding a meeting on December 6, to discuss budget changes and recent layoffs. According to a statement from SRHD spokeswoman Kelli Hawkins, Clark discovered that someone in that meeting was recording it, and, per the call, consulted with her lawyer and decided to file a Crime Check report.
From the call:
"Hi this is Amelia Clark at the Health District, and I need to have an officer respond to a report over here. It's not enough of an emergency to call 911, but I would like to have a city officer respond.
Apparently today during a meeting I had staff members record me unbeknownst to me. I did not know they were recording me and they have now sent it to press outlets. After consulting with our attorney, I need to file a report and I would prefer for the report to be done in person. I just spoke with Sherriff Knezovich, and he recommended that that's how I request it."
Spokane Police confirmed for KHQ that an officer did respond to the Health District on December 8th. SPD spokeswoman Julie Humphrey said they were there to "take a report from someone who was worried about their privacy violated" but could not specify who that person was.
In her Crime Check report, a dispatcher asks Clark if she knows who was recording her. Clark responds, "I don’t know, I just know that they sent it. Now the Inlander has stated that they have clips of this meeting. So I'm unsure, but I do know everyone who was in attendance in that meeting so the officer will have that to go off." Spokane Police say that if officers do find a suspect, that person could face a misdemeanor charge, which is generally less than one year in jail with a thousand dollar fine. However, Julie Humphrey told us that the case is in "suspended status, pending the availability of an officer to investigate it. Right now officers are busy with more pressing matters."
A statement from SRHD spokeswoman Kelli Hawkins explains Clark's decision to call Crime Check:
"I can say concerned employees at SRHD alerted the administration of the recording of a meeting that had been made without their knowledge or consent. This was not an all-staff meeting, but rather one where team members were invited to share thoughts and concerns openly in a safe place where they trusted those in attendance. Hearing of this alleged recording, Administrative Officer Amelia Clark sent an email to all SRHD staff advising them of Washington State law concerning recordings of meetings and the importance of respecting their colleagues by asking for permission first. I can add that any actions taken by administration were with the intent to recognize there was a breach of trust among staff members during an internal meeting, and to show that we take those concerns very seriously."
KHQ has also obtained a copy of an email that an SRHD employee says Clark sent to the entire staff regarding the recordings:
"It has come to my attention that a staff member recorded an SRHD Team's meeting unbeknownst to the other participants. As a reminder, Washington is a "two-party consent state." This means that everyone involved in the conversation must be advised of the recording and give consent to be recorded before being recorded.... Please be respectful of your colleagues and do not record any meeting by video or audio unless all participants have been notified at the start of the recording and consent to being recorded."
We have posted the Crime Check call, but have edited out personal information.