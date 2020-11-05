It’s been exactly a week now since Dr. Bob Lutz had been asked to step down, and today the Spokane County Regional Board of Health will meet to determine if he will keep his title, or he terminated.
Doctor Lutz says he was fired, and the health district's administrator has only sited "internal personnel issues" for why they asked him to leave. Today, more could come out about what those issues are.
The meeting is going to be virtual today at 3 pm. Dr. Lutz will have 30 minutes to speak, and so will administrator Amelia Clark.
There's three things the Health Board says could happen next:
- a vote on action regarding the executive session
- a vote to terminate lutz
- a vote to approve an acting health officer
This is a public meeting, and if you want to submit comments, they can be emailed to public_comment@srhd.org by 11 am to be heard.
