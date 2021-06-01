Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s today and Thursday and peaking in the mid to upper 90s Wednesday. * WHERE...Colfax, Chewelah, Waterville, Cheney, Republic, Conconully, Colville, Mansfield, Stehekin, Uniontown, Oakesdale, Kettle Falls, Rockford, Rosalia, Spokane, Wauconda, Tekoa, Leavenworth, La Crosse, Newport, Mazama, Davenport, Winthrop, Twisp, Deer Park, Pullman, and Inchelium. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Unusual early season heat may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&