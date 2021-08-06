SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District omitted key testimony in an attempt to discredit a damning new email in the ongoing controversy over how and when popular Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz was removed from his post during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A report from the Inlander newspaper quotes the SRHD lawyer Michelle Fossum as telling the board, "Please be advised that Amelia [Dr. Amelia Clark, SRHD Administrative Officer] has terminated Dr. Lutz's employment. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to her or to me, but do not 'reply all' to this email."
According to the report, the email was sent out at 5:40 p.m. on October 29. A copy of the email itself was not posted in the article.
In response, the SRHD says, "The disclosed email adds to the public’s confusion surrounding the October 29th meeting between Dr. Clark, Dr. Lutz, and then BOH Chair Ben Wick. However, as they were the only individuals present at that meeting, they are the only ones who can speak directly to what was said at that meeting."
The SRHD goes on to insist Dr. Clark didn't fire Dr. Lutz at this meeting, "Dr. Clark advised Dr. Lutz that she was moving forward with his termination and offered him the opportunity to provide his resignation in lieu of termination."
In an attempt to prove this point, the release includes a quote from Dr. Lutz to the Spokesman-Review from October
, “To be clear, I have not resigned. I maintain a strong desire to continue working to promote the health and safety of the citizens of Spokane County and this region. The manner, timing, and motivation underlying the request I resign is troubling, and I have hired Mr. Wilcox to assist me in pursuing all available legal remedies should the SRHD’s Board decide to terminate my employment.”
SRHD said they won't be making any more statements or accepting interviews on the topic until the Washington State BOH hearing is finished.
But the SRHD neglects to include or reference later statements Dr. Lutz gave to investigators as part of that Washington state Department of Health probe into his ouster.
In a report released this past April, Lutz told state investigators
Clark said, "You're terminated, effective immediately," during their meeting on October 29. He said he was then handed a severance package to review and escorted out of the building.
In his testimony, Lutz said neither Clark nor Wick said anything about him being on administrative leave.
The release also doesn't mention SRHD board member and City Council President Breean Beggs' testimony to investigators as part of the same investigation, "Mr. Beggs stated that he received word that Dr. Lutz had been terminated on the night of October 29, 2020. Mr. Beggs stated that he can't go into details because it was an email from the attorney that he received at 5:40 p.m."
That date and time mirror the timestamp on the email reported on by the Inlander. The statement released Friday indicates the district is now investigating to find out who leaked the email to the newspaper.