SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District released their agenda for a special board meeting set for Nov. 5, at 3:00 pm.
The board meeting will address the removal of Health Director, Dr. Bob Lutz as well as a formal action on the decision to remove Lutz from office.
The meeting will be run by SRHD Administrative officer, Amelia Clark, who currently has one lawsuit open against her and SRHD filed by previous employee, Kyle Unland. Dr. Lutz has hired an attorney to represent him.
The agenda schedule is as follows, reported by SRHD:
"AGENDA
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Introductory Remarks
4. Administrative Officer Remarks – Amelia Clark, SRHD Administrative Officer
5. Health Officer Remarks – Dr. Bob Lutz, Health Officer
6. Board Questions of Administrator and/or Health Officer – Ben Wick, Board of Health Chair
7. Potential Executive Session – Discuss Complaint or Charge against Public Employee per RCW §42.30.110(1)(f); Review the Performance of a Public Employee per RCW §42.30.110(1)(g) and Legal Advice re Litigation or Potential Litigation per RCW §42.30.110(1)(i)
8. Action Items
- Potential SRHD Board of Health Action Regarding Prior Executive Session – Mayor Ben Wick, Board of Health Chair
- Potential SRHD Board of Health Action Regarding Approval of the Termination of Dr. Bob Lutz, Health Officer – Mayor Ben Wick, Board of Health Chair
- Potential SRHD Board of Health Action Regarding Approval of the Appointment of an Acting Health Officer – Mayor Ben Wick, Board of Health Chair
9. Next Regular Board of Health Meeting: December 3, 2020
10. Adjournment"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.