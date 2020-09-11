coronavirus graphic

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) reported 81 new cases yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 5,757.

There have been 139 COVID-19 deaths. There are 36 people currently hospitalized, 26 who are Spokane County residents. 



COVID-19 precautions:

  • Wear a face covering when indoors at public places where it's difficult to maintain a six foot distance.
  • Stay home when sick.
  • Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or with an alcohol-based sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

