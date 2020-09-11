SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) reported 81 new cases yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 5,757.
There have been 139 COVID-19 deaths. There are 36 people currently hospitalized, 26 who are Spokane County residents.
More data can be found here.
COVID-19 precautions:
- Wear a face covering when indoors at public places where it's difficult to maintain a six foot distance.
- Stay home when sick.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or with an alcohol-based sanitizer.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
