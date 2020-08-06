SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District told KHQ that there have been a dozen long term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks, many dating from mid-July.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, an outbreak is considered when:
- One resident or healthcare worker with confirmed COVID-19.
- One resident with severe respiratory infection resulting in hospitalization or death.
- Two or more residents or healthcare workers with new-onset respiratory symptoms consistent with COVID-19 within 72 hours of each other.
The four with the most confirmed cases are: Franklin Hills Health and Rehabilitation with 76 cases, Royal Park Health and Rehab with 72 cases, Sullivan Park Care Center with 55 cases and Rockwood Retirement South Hill with 15 cases.
Our partners at The Spokesman-Review reported that outbreaks in long term care facilities make up about half of the recorded outbreaks in Washington State.
