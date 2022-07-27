SPOKANE, Wash. - In a bid to get ahead of the spread of the monkeypox virus in Spokane County, the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) announced they are reaching out and offering vaccines to people they determine as high-risk.
SRHD said the individuals who will be offered a dose of the JYNNEOS vaccine are mainly members of the LGBTQ+ community and immunocompromised people. Here's the full criteria from SRHD:
- Those at high risk of a recent exposure to monkeypox, including members of the gay, bisexual, transgender, and gender non-conforming community and other communities of men who have sex with men and who have engaged in intimate, or skin-to-skin contact with others in the past 14 days in areas where monkeypox is spreading.
- Individuals who have had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity, including men who have sex with men who meet partners through an online website, digital application ("app"), or social event, such as a bar or party.
- Individuals with recent monkeypox exposure are also eligible for post-exposure prophylaxis. These close contacts as identified through SRHD case investigations will be given direction on how to access monkeypox vaccine.
- Individuals with specific medical histories that may affect the immune system or that indicates participation in high-risk activities.
SRHD currently has 320 doses of the vaccine and plane to use only half of that supply for this pre-emptive strategy. The rest will be saved for close contact cases and outbreaks. More doses are expected to be sent to Washington in August.
No confirmed cases have been reported in Spokane County yet, according to SRHD. A total of 101 people in Washington state have tested positive.
“Taking a proactive approach will help contain future outbreaks and is necessary due to the limited amount of vaccine available in the United States,” said Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez.
The monkeypox vaccine is meant to be taken in two doses, with the second ideally being administered 28 days after the first.
SRHD said because of national shortages, there may be people who do not get the second dose within that time. They said they don't think the delay will impact the immune response to the second dose.