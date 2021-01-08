Interim Spokane Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez announced today his support of secondary schools returning to in-person learning.
Dr. Velazquez says that public, private, and parochial schools in Spokane County have been working closely with SRHD in developing plans for the eventual return of all students to in-person learning.
“We’re watching the data closely and have specific expectations of the school districts within our guidance," says Dr. Velazquez, "The intent of these expectations is to assure the community of the school district’s ability to safely manage the additional student body while maintaining pandemic health measures."
“We feel confident in the plans these school districts have developed.”
Dr. Velazquez says there's three key reasons for this decision. First, school districts have had a year of experience in developing, implementing, and evaluating measures to keep everyone safe while conducting in-person learning.
Also, with COVID-19 vaccination efforts underway, Dr. Velazquez says SRHD expects to see COVID-19 numbers for the community improve.
Finally, in-person learning addresses numerous needs, including social and emotional learning, skill development, concerns of child safety, and academic inequities.
“The school districts have done a good job of taking the appropriate measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in their schools,” says Dr. Velazquez, “The district-level data supports this, and combined with the vaccination efforts now taking place in our community, the risks of keeping our children away from school far outweighs the risks of in-person learning."
"However, we still must remain vigilant to following the health measures in place and keeping an eye on the transmission data at the school district level as well as throughout our community.”
SRHD says once completed, the criteria for further phasing-in of secondary schools will include case date evaluation for districts, ability to maintain contact tracing with more students, a minimum of two-week evaluation periods in-between each grade returning to in-person learning, appropriate resources to keep up cleaning requirements, and possibly more.
Schools must also be ready to pause phasing in more students if the data recommends that.
SRHD is also making additional resources available to school districts to streamline the evaluation process and to make sure all districts are receiving the same guidance at once. However, it is not SRHD's role to implement or approve new plans, they are there for guidance.
“The collective responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 remains,” says Dr. Velazquez, “If we want to move forward with in-person learning, we all need to work together by following the health measures and by receiving the vaccine when it’s available to you.”
