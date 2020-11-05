SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday night at roughly 7:00 pm, Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) voted 8-4 in favor of terminating Dr. Bob Lutz as the official Health Officer. The vote was done in response to a public outcry after Lutz was unexpectedly fired by SRHD administrator Amelia Clark, leaving Spokane without a health officer.
The meeting began in a public live stream at 2:30 pm including Dr. Lutz, his lawyer Bryce Wilcox, administrator Clark, and the various other SRHD board members. The agenda for the meeting included opening remarks, questions for Dr. Lutz and Clark, discussion comments, and then a vote for termination if motioned.
Administrator Clark began the opening remarks, listing off various offenses that Dr. Lutz had been cited for. Some of these offenses included but are not limited to; using SRHD reimbursement budget for personal uses such as a $217 hotspot charge and company food expenses, being reported to HR for having a temper and being difficult to work with, and also being reported for inappropriately massaging a woman's shoulders at work. Clark also added personal remarks regarding Dr. Lutz, labeling his actions as "unprofessional and unacceptable." She used that narrative in reference to the claims that Dr. Lutz had consistently disregarded her direction as administrator as well as undermined her authority on multiple occasions. She concluded by saying that Lutz had no intentions of "wanting to be a team player."
Lutz and his lawyer made remarks refuting the statements made by Clark in her opening statements. Lutz relied heavily on his vast background in health sciences and as a public official as a talking point for his remarks. He also cited the numerous positive comments and support made by people in different sectors of Washington following his termination by Clark. Lutz closed his remarks by saying "why I do what I do, my answer is simple. I care."
Following the statements made by both Clark and Lutz, the board members each went around asking questions and voicing their concerns. Nearly all board members expressed their gratitude to both Dr. Lutz and Clark for all the work they do for the community. The common dialogue by the board members was mainly connected to a shared concern over the work environment if Lutz and Clark were to remain working together. Many board members felt that their professional relationship was "not fixable."
After the meeting extended into a private executive session for nearly an hour, the board returned and motioned to vote on the termination of Dr. Lutz. Of the 12 board members present, the board voted 8-4 in favor of termination.
Following the vote, Dr. Lutz and his lawyer left the live stream and the board transitioned into a discussion on filling the position as Spokane Health Officer. By way of recommendation, Dr. Frank Velasquez was appointed and voted in as interim health officer of Spokane. The board did amend the decision to vote on Dr. Lutz's replacement, moving that to the next scheduled board meeting on Dec. 3. Velasquez will serve as the interim health officer until that time.
It is important to note that without a health officer, Spokane saw a negative impact on the health operating systems in place. Two flu clinics have been canceled because there was no acting health officer working at the time. The health officer’s name is also required on a standing order that enables area nurses to vaccinate under the health district’s authority, and the health officer’s medical license.
With this new appointment of Vasquez as interim health officer, the city of Spokane will be covered for the time being. However, the decision to appoint an official health officer could take month or years. Lutz's predecessor, Dr. Joel McCullough, was only hired after a two-year search.
Dr. Lutz's lawyer released a statement following the boards decision saying that "he will pursue all claims and remedies available to him under the law for SRHD’s wrongful termination."
KHQ will continue to report on the situation as more information is presented.
