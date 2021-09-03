SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Regional Transportation Council (SRTC) is giving the floor to the public from Friday through Monday for feedback on their 2022-25 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).
The annual TIP includes 14 new projects out of 85 with a total of 743 million in local transportation investments to be spend in the three-year period.
A map exhibiting the different projects within the TIP can be found here. It includes project names, descriptions, jurisdiction and funding related to the project.
Anyone with comments on the proposed projects can email them to contact.srtc@srtc.org, mailed to SRTC or phoned in to (509) 343-6370.