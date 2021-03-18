An early morning fire at St. Charles Catholic School prompted a huge emergency response and an investigation that last most of the day Thursday.
As fire crews rushed to get to the scene early, A Spokane Police Department officer was already there rescuing pastor Esteban Soler who was asleep inside the dormitory attached to the elementary school.
Pastor Soler was able to escape the flames unharmed. However, the school was not as lucky.
"Crews had to use power saw to open up the roof to get to the fire inside," one member of SFD told our reporter when this was originally a breaking news story this morning.
The fire was difficult for crews to get to, and damage to the school was extensive. However, Crews were able to stop the blaze before it was able to get to the church.
Now, the fire department and police as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) are investigating.
The ATF spent much of Thursday morning knocking on doors in the area of the school, with one neighbor telling our Alex Peebles that they believe this fire wasn't accidental.
"They said it was definitely man-started," Genevieve Millar told us, "because I asked him."
"He's like 'we're not sure if there really was an explosion' and I said I didn't hear any explosion," she added, referencing early morning reports that an explosion may have happened at the school. Fire crews have now amended that, saying that the person who reported the explosion likely heard a window shattering and then the fire flaring up, confusing that with an explosion.
As far as why the ATF has been called in to help with the investigation, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says there are certain factors that warrant their help.
"The complexity of the building, the building's use, the fact it was inhabited," Chief Schaeffer said, "There are a lot of details that are changing minute-by-minute."
Arson has not yet been ruled out, but officials have not yet confirmed that it was or was not an act of arson that caused the fire at the school.